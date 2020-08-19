Flipkart veteran Anil Goteti resigns

Flipkart veteran Anil Goteti has resigned to pursue his entrepreneurial ambition, the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm told employees in an email on Wednesday.

Goteti, who had joined Flipkart in 2012, and is currently senior vice president and head of the M3 Organization, will remain with the company till November and continue as an advisor after his tenure ends. He reports to CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

“Anil (Goteti) has been associated with us for the last eight years, and during his stellar tenure with Flipkart, he has held several leadership roles making a very deep impact on the organization," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, in a letter sent to the employees.

Mint has reviewed the mail.

In the last 18 months, Goteti has been leading the M3 Organization where he grown customer metrics through various programs and driven its loyalty program and advertisements.

“He has played a pivotal role in turning around and scaling up the marketplace business and helped deliver consistent growth. Anil also played a key role in our fundraising efforts during his marketplace role," Krishnamurthy said in his email.

Flipkart will be transitioning Goteti’s responsibilities to Vikas Gupta and Prakash Sikaria.

Gupta will continue to lead marketing, research and insights, customer programs and Big Billion Day for the e-commerce major. Sikaria will take on the leadership of the Loyalty and Supercoins programs, in addition to driving Ads and Video.

Both Gupta and Sikaria will report to Krishnamurthy.

In July, Flipkart acquired the Indian operations of Walmart Inc. as its US parent consolidates its operations in this fast-growing retail market.

