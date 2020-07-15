Flurry of senior-level exits at HDFC Bank points to likely revamp

“HDFC Bank has a robust policy and process to deal with complaints and allegations and take action as appropriate. The process and the outcome of dealing with such complaints is an internal matter of the bank where we are required to be guided by our policy on disclosure. Suffice to say that as a bank, we’ve always upheld the highest standards of governance and propriety at all times and will continue to do so," an HDFC Bank spokesperson said. The board of HDFC Bank is set to meet on Friday.