FMCG distribution is still tough: Britannia’s Berry

There are areas where cost of doing business went up. And there are areas where we were able to optimize and find efficiencies. Obviously, the latter was more than the former and that’s why our margins grew so much. The growth in margins is 670 basis points—all of that is not going to stay. Half of it is going to go right back in. Spending on advertising cannot be postponed. As soon as we have more products, we will start advertising. But we are going to make some things our theme and make sure that we dig deeper and find other ways of finding efficiencies and bring more cost savings to the table.