‘FMCG firms are poised for a pick-up in hiring activity’

ESG is becoming important because of three factors—the investors are showing keen interest. One of their key parameters in evaluating long term sustainability of a firm is by looking at ESG. Investors are driving this change across economies. Some investors are saying: climate risk is an investment risk, and you must measure this and if you don’t do this our investment in your firm will go down. Companies that are invested in sustainability are doing better in several other parameters. Second is consumer awareness. Research shows that 80% of the consumers are ready to pay more for a product that is made through a process that is climate neutral than climate negative. So, there is a pressure from consumers. The third is employees’ perspective—the current population at workspace is largely young, and one of their main motivations to work with a firm is (whether) their employer is purposeful or not. Employees will stay more with an organization that is purposeful and conscious as against others that are not. So there is a pressure from the workforce point of view.