‘For D2C brands, quick commerce is the next big growth driver’
Priyamvada C 4 min read 21 May 2024, 12:44 PM IST
SummaryBertelsmann India Investments, which has invested in D2C brands such as Nat Habit, Pepperfry and Licious, is predominantly focused on consumer-tech startups
Bengaluru: Quick commerce is set to become an integral channel for most direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies going ahead, including for those supported by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), according to managing director Pankaj Makkar.
