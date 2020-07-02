For IGL, the future is digital: Jana

Demand for natural gas was impacted on all four fronts: domestic, industrial, commercial and transportation. While we saw good traction from domestic customers even during the lockdown, demand from industry, commercial sector and transportation suffered due to low business activity. With the unlocking, though demand for the industry is picking up, the commercial sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, is still subdued. Transport, however, is back to 65-70% of what it was last June. We are expecting it to pick up fast. However, consumer behaviour has changed and we are taking note of that. The customer is very cautious and does not want to transact in cash. So, we are now planning to make our payment methods completely digital, even for customers. So far, around 50% of our transactions were in cash. We are trying to convince people to get our smart cards for digital payments.