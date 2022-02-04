For world's richest, a new risk to their wealth beyond death, default or divorce

Now it’s becoming almost routine, especially with the volatile swings in Elon Musk’s fortune. The world’s richest person lost $35 billion in a day in November as Tesla Inc. shares fell following a Twitter poll in which Musk asked voters if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. His net worth also plunged $25.8 billion last week, adding to a long list of daily declines that dominate the list of the Top 10 biggest drops ever recorded by Bloomberg’s index.