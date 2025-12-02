Forbes Under-30 list 2026: From AI to Venture Capital — Here's full list of Indian-origin achievers

Indian-origin entrepreneurs and executives under the age of 30 years have successfully formed a major constituent of the latest Forbes list for the United States. Forbes has released their Forbes Under-30 in the United States 2026 list on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, according to the website.

According to the website, the achievers who made it to the Under 30 list for 2026 have raised $3.8 billion in total funding. The celebrities have a total social media following of more than 200 million.

The data also shows that the average age of the achievers in the Forbes Under-30 was 27 years, with the youngest constituent being the age of 17 years.

Here's the full list of Indian-origin achievers 1. Artificial Intelligence Karun Kaushik (Co-founder of Delve)

Samir Dutta and Kunal Tangri (Co-founders of Farsight)

Adit Abraham and Raunak Chowdhuri (Co-founders of Reducto)

Advith Chelikani (Co-founder of Pylon)

2. Finance Ashi Agrawal and Kalyani Ramadurgam (Co-founders of Kobalt Labs)

Arkin Gupta (Trader at Citadel)

Divya Nettimi (Founder of Avala Global)

3. Beauty Monica Ravichandran (Beauty Creator)

4. Manufacturing and Industry Ayna Arora (Co-founder of MorphoAI)

Meher Akhil Birlangi (Co-founder of Craitor)

Anand Lalwani (Co-founder of Cardinal Robotics)

5. Healthcare Karthik Bhaskara (Co-founder of Arlo)

Rohit Rustogi (Co-founder of Mandolin)

Arya Rao (M.D./Ph.D. Candidate, Harvard Medical School)

6. Education Mit Patel (Co-founder of SwiftSku)

Rajya Atluri (Co-founder of Coral AI)

Kausi Raman (Co-founder of Chompshop)

Aryan Bhadouria (Co-founder of TeachShare)

7. Art and Style Arushi Kapoor (Co-founder of The Agency Art House)

Teya Kepila (Founder of The Turmeric Times)

8. Social Impact Sarika Bajaj and Tushita Gupta (Co-founders of Refiberd)

Amrita Bhasin (Co-founder of Sotira)

Mohan Sudabattula (Founder of Project Embrace)

Shiv Soin (Co-founder of TREEage)

9. Transportation & Aerospace Shashwat Murarka and Sheel Patel (Co-founders of Doorstep)

Ashika Gopalkrishnan (Director of Product, NASA)

Dhruv Gupta (Co-founder of Drumkit)

Vishaal Mali (Founder of Salient Motion)

Onkar Singh (Founder of Apolink)

10. Games Rohan Kapur (Principal Engineer at Backbone)

11. Food and drinks Mitalee Bharadwaj (Co-founder of Transcendence Coffee)

12. Venture Capital Hassan Chaudhry (Vice President of BlackRock)

Manmeet Gujral (Vice President of CapitalG)

Divya Dhulipala (Principal of Haystack)

Vinay Iyengar (Founder and Managing Partner of Anansi Capital)

Saveena Mandadi (Principal Investor of Mantis VC)

13. Science Navvye Anand (Co-founder of Bindwell)

Shaurya Luthra (Co-founder of Northwood Space)

Minduli Wijayatunga (Co-founder of Incoming Assistant Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

Shreyas Vissapragada (Postdoctoral Researcher of Carnegie Observatories)