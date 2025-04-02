Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2025: Richest wealth jumped $2 trillion! Check top 10, where is Mukesh Ambani & more

Forbes has released its World's Billionaires List for 2025 to mostly unsurprising results — Elon Musk is on top of the list, we take a look at the mostly American top 10, whether Alice Walton remains the world's richest woman, and where are Indians Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani placed on the prestigious list?

Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025 According to Forbes, its World's Billionaires List for the year has 3,028 entrepreneurs on the ranks — up 247 in numbers, compared to last year. They are also and richer by a collective $2 trillion, worth $16.1 trillion wealth overall.

The United States topped the list with a record 902 billionaires — in fact 8 spots in the top 10 are held by the US; followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires.

World's Billionaires List 2025 — Forbes' Top 10 Elon Musk: South Africa-born, now US citizen Elon Musk (53) retains his undisputed top spot on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025, with a cumulative wealth of $342 billion. In fact, compared to the Forbes 2024 list, he has almost doubled his wealth from the $195 billion recorded in the previous year. The calculations are based off stock prices on March 7. Elon Musk owns Tesla and SpaceX, among other business interests. Mark Zuckerberg: The Meta founder-CEO (40) is placed second on this list, with a wealth of $216 billion from the Facebook parent. He is also the youngest in the top 10. Jeff Bezos: The Amazon chief (61), is worth $215 billion and placed third on the Forbes rich list for 2025. Larry Ellison (80): The Oracle founder is worth $192 billion. Bernard Arnault & family (76): The LVMH patriach has amassed $178 billion to round off the top five, and be the only non-American (French) so far. Warren Buffett (94): The oldest in the top 10, the Berkshire Hathaway owner's wealth is at $154 billion. Larry Page (52): The Google co-founder made the list with a $144 billion wealth recorded in 2025. Sergey Brin (51): Fellow Google co-founder followed in the top 10 with $138 billion. Amancio Ortega (89): The Zara owner, is only the second non-American (Spanish) in the top 10, with $124 billion in 2025. Steve Ballmer (69): The Microsoft co-founder completed the top 10 with a wealth of $118 billion.

Where Are the Women on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025? Alice Walton (75): The Waltons of Walmart are scattered across the top 15 of the list, with Alice Walton, taking spot at 15 with $101 billion, as the richest woman on the Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025. Notably, her brothers (Rob Walton and family and Jim Walton and family), took the top 11 and 12 positions.

Overall, the top 50 has only six women on among the ranks:

Alice Walton (15),

followed by L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family — at 20 with $81.6 billion,

Julia Koch & family — at 21 with $74.2 billion from Koch Industries,

Jacqueline Mars — at 33 with $42.6 billionaire from her chocolate empire,

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — at 44 with $37.7 billion from shipping line MSC; and

Savitri Jindal & family at 48 with $35.5 billion from Jindal Industries.

Where Are Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani Placed? Making it to 18 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025, Mukesh Ambani (67), recorded wealth of $92.5 billion for the year from Reliance Industries. He is the richest Indian and richest Asian on the list.

Industrialist Gautam Adani (62), came in at 28, with wealth of $56.3 billion from Adani Group. He is the second richest Indian and fourth richest Asian on th list behind China's Zhang Yiming (41) at 23 with $65.5 billion from TikTok parent ByteDance, and Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan (70) at 26 with $57.7 billion.