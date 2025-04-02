Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2025: Richest wealth jumped $2 trillion! Check top 10, where is Mukesh Ambani & more

Forbes has released its World's Billionaires List for 2025 to mostly unsurprising results — Elon Musk is on top of the list, we take a look at the mostly American top 10, whether Alice Walton remains the world's richest woman, and where are Indians Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani placed on the prestigious list?
According to Forbes, its World's Billionaires List for the year has 3,028 entrepreneurs on the ranks — up 247 in numbers, compared to last year. They are also and richer by a collective $2 trillion, worth $16.1 trillion wealth overall.
The United States topped the list with a record 902 billionaires — in fact 8 spots in the top 10 are held by the US; followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires.
Alice Walton (75): The Waltons of Walmart are scattered across the top 15 of the list, with Alice Walton, taking spot at 15 with $101 billion, as the richest woman on the Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025. Notably, her brothers (Rob Walton and family and Jim Walton and family), took the top 11 and 12 positions.
Overall, the top 50 has only six women on among the ranks:
Making it to 18 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2025, Mukesh Ambani (67), recorded wealth of $92.5 billion for the year from Reliance Industries. He is the richest Indian and richest Asian on the list.
Industrialist Gautam Adani (62), came in at 28, with wealth of $56.3 billion from Adani Group. He is the second richest Indian and fourth richest Asian on th list behind China's Zhang Yiming (41) at 23 with $65.5 billion from TikTok parent ByteDance, and Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan (70) at 26 with $57.7 billion.
The other big and popular name on the list, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (69), made it to the 13th spot with $108 billion in 2025.