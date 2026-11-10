Forest Essentials: How the business started by a 45-year-old single mother with ₹2 lakh became a ₹500 crore empire

Today, Forest Essentials is an unambiguous name when it comes to luxury Ayurvedic cosmetics, skincare, and wellness. But not many know its humble beginnings, from the small kitchen setup of a 45-year-old single mother of two.

Who is Mira Kulkarni? Forest Essentials was founded in 2000 by Mira Kulkarni with an investment of ₹2 lakhs and just two employees. Kulkarni is a graduate in Fine Arts from Stella Maris College, Chennai and was exposed to the Ayurvedic way to life early in life having a home in the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

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According to her memoir, Essentially Mira: The Extraordinary Journey Behind Forest Essentials, which was published in 2022, Kulkarni was married at the age of 19. But the marriage did not last long, and after a few years, Kulkarni was forced to return to her parents in Delhi as a divorced single mother of two.

Tragedy struck Kulkarni again as she lost both her parents at the age of 28. The years that followed were marked by financial struggles and even death threats.

How Forest Essentials got its start For Kulkarni, the turning point was in 1999, when she began making candles infused with herbs and essential oils. From there, it grew to handmade soaps, infused with Ayurvedic ingredients. As her handmade soaps became popular outside the friends and family circle, in 2000, at the age of 45, Kulkarni launched her own brand - Forest Essentials.

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From its humble beginnings with an investment of ₹2 lakhs and a first store in the Capital’s posh Khan Market in 2003, today Forest Essentials is present across India, Australia, UAE, UK and the US. But what put Forest Essentials on the map was an order by Delhi hotel Hyatt Regency, which placed the soaps for their rooms.

Also Read | Estée Lauder completes Forest Essentials buy, cements its big bet on India

"We made money and put it back in the business. This was a slower way of growth but there was no goal to get to and there was no need to get any funding," she told Forbes India in an interview.

In 2008, the New York-based Estée Lauder Companies acquired a 20% stake in the company, and it 2026, it purchased the remaining 51% of shares, leading to a full acquisition at a valuation of approximately ₹8,300 crore ($1 billion).

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On how she identified luxury Ayurveda, Kulkarni told Harper Collins: “Had no one seen it before? Is it possible that only I could see it? Traditional formulations for beautiful, health-giving products were lying with us for centuries, waiting to be used. They just needed the elegance and purity that was missing. Luxury Ayurveda was our answer.”

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