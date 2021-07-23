OPEN APP
Former AIESL CEO HR Jagannath joins aviation advisory firm AT-TV

NEW DELHI : H.R. Jagannath, who was until recently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary, has joined aviation advisory firm AT-TV as a member of its advisory board, the firm said in a statement.

Jagannath, who has over four decades of aviation experience, is considered one of the leaders in Indian aviation, AT-TV said.

"He has been instrumental in the set up of MRO facilities in India, including those at Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. He also led the delivery of two specially configured aircraft for the Indian government and a full-major check of a 60-year-old Boeing 707 aircraft that was made airworthy under his leadership," it said.

"With his leadership, our capabilities are further strengthened, including our technical division that has now expanded its scope of services to Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey," it added.

AT-TV is an independent advisory firm providing localized access and support to leasing companies, banks and private equity in the aviation space.

