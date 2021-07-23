Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Former AIESL CEO HR Jagannath joins aviation advisory firm AT-TV

Former AIESL CEO HR Jagannath joins aviation advisory firm AT-TV

Premium
Jagannath has been instrumental in the setting up of MRO facilities in India, including those at Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.
1 min read . 05:04 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Jagannath, who has over four decades of aviation experience, will be a member of the advisory board of AT-TV

NEW DELHI : H.R. Jagannath, who was until recently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary, has joined aviation advisory firm AT-TV as a member of its advisory board, the firm said in a statement.

Jagannath, who has over four decades of aviation experience, is considered one of the leaders in Indian aviation, AT-TV said.

"He has been instrumental in the set up of MRO facilities in India, including those at Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. He also led the delivery of two specially configured aircraft for the Indian government and a full-major check of a 60-year-old Boeing 707 aircraft that was made airworthy under his leadership," it said.

"With his leadership, our capabilities are further strengthened, including our technical division that has now expanded its scope of services to Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey," it added.

AT-TV is an independent advisory firm providing localized access and support to leasing companies, banks and private equity in the aviation space.

