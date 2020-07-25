Former Bridgewater co-CEO Eileen Murray escalates feud with firm

Murray, 62, has been negotiating with the world’s biggest hedge fund for three months over her exit package -- a fight that has dragged on because Bridgewater’s offer was less than what has been paid to men who left the firm and below the status of her position, according to one of Murray’s advisers. It was the third time since 2017 that the firm had offered her compensation that was lower than that of male colleagues of comparable levels, according to the person.