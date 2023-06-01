New Delhi: Carbon markets expert and former MD and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Ltd, (CESL) Mahua Acharya, has joined C-Quest Capital as chief of staff.

Washington DC-headquartered C-Quest invests in projects that either save greenhouse gas emissions or help neutralize them and thereby earn carbon credits. With a strong background in energy transition, green finance, and carbon markets, Acharya brings extensive expertise and leadership to the CQC team.

Acharya is rejoining CQC after previously serving as CEO of its India business, where she led the implementation of a groundbreaking large-scale energy efficiency program for Indian households using carbon finance.

“Joining C-Quest Capital is an exciting opportunity for me to continue being innovative at scale, in order to make a meaningful impact in addressing climate change." said Mahua Acharya. “My relationship with Ken goes back almost two decades, when we were at the World Bank as he pioneered the creation of the carbon market. I am thrilled to be back to working with Ken as he continues to innovate at the forefront of the industry and I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team at CQC to drive positive change."

In her role as Chief of Staff, Acharya will play a crucial role in managing the organization alongside the CEO, with a focus on expanding CQC’s global engagement and strengthening relationships with policy and regulatory communities, particularly in the context of carbon markets. Leveraging her deep knowledge and extensive network, Acharya will contribute to CQC’s mission of transforming lives through access to clean energy technologies and sustainable land-use solutions.

“It is wonderful to team up with Mahua again, she is part of CQC history and I am thrilled that we can once again do great things together." said Ken Newcombe, CEO of CQC. “Her deep expertise in energy transition and carbon markets, combined with her remarkable track record of success, will be invaluable as we expand our efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development. Mahua’s appointment reinforces our commitment to creating lasting positive impacts for countries most affected by climate change."

Prior to joining C-Quest Capital, Acharya served as the managing director and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Limited, a state-owned energy transition company in India. During her tenure, she spearheaded electric mobility initiatives and oversaw the world’s largest electric bus program, which achieved record-low prices compared to diesel alternatives. Acharya’s groundbreaking work in the sector has garnered international recognition.

With over two decades of experience, Acharya has made significant contributions to green finance, renewable energy, and carbon markets across multiple countries. She previously held positions at the Global Green Growth Institute and the World Bank, where she played a pioneering role in the carbon market.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Acharya is a co-founder faculty member of an executive education program at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She also serves on the boards of several international entities and has been recognized for her leadership in various listings. Acharya holds a Masters‘ degree from Yale University, further solidifying her expertise in the energy and environmental sectors.