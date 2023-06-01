Former CESL chief Mahua Acharya joins C-Quest Capital1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Acharya is rejoining CQC after previously serving as CEO of its India business, where she led the implementation of a groundbreaking large-scale energy efficiency program for Indian households using carbon finance.
New Delhi: Carbon markets expert and former MD and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Ltd, (CESL) Mahua Acharya, has joined C-Quest Capital as chief of staff.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×