Tarun Jain replaces Navin Gurnaney as Tim Horton’s India CEO

New Delhi: Former Costa Coffee India chief executive Tarun Jain has replaced Navin Gurnaney as the new CEO of coffee chain Tim Horton’s in India.
Jain took to job networking platform LinkedIn to announce the move. “Happy to announce that I have joined Tim Hortons India as C.E.O," Jain said in a post. Jain joins the local arm of the Canadian coffee chain from food services company Devyani International Limited where he served as CEO, Costa Coffee (India), since August 2022.
Tim Hortons Inc., among the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains in Canada, opened its first outlet in India last year. The coffee chain made its India debut after it entered into an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, the joint venture between global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group and emerging markets alternative investment manager Gateway Partners. Navin Gurnaney, former Tata Starbucks CEO, was then appointed as chief executive officer of Tim Hortons India.
Gurnaney did not immediately confirm his next move. Devyani International also did not comment on Jain’s exit.
Prior to his stint at Devyani International, Jain was chief operating officer, Nando’s Ltd (India). Devyani International, is a franchisee of Yum! Brands in India where it operates restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut; it is also the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee brand and stores in India.
Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc., and operates more than 5,100 stores around the world. Restaurant Brands International operates over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries; it owns QSR brands such as Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs apart from Tim Hortons.