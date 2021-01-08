Former HDFC CEO Aditya Puri joins pharma company Strides Group as adivor

Former HDFC bank CEO Aditya Puri joins global pharma company Strides Group as an advisor and also will serve as a Director of its associate biopharmaceutical company Stelis Biopharma, a company statement confirmed today.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Strides Group's global manufacturing sites are located in India, Singapore, Italy, Kenya and the United States. It focuses on difficult to manufacture products that are sold in over 100 countries.

The company mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an “in Africa for Africa" strategy along with an institutional business to service donor-funded markets.

The statement said, Puri’s appointment to the Stelis Board comes at an exciting juncture for the company as it transitions from its incubation phase to a consolidation and growth phase to establish itself as a partner of choice globally with the aim of bringing world-class treatments at affordable costs to patients in both emerging and developed markets.

A stalwart in the Indian banking and financial services sector, Puri was the founder-MD and CEO of HDFC Bank since the bank was incepted in 1994 and continued the post till his retirement in October 2020. Under his leadership, the bank scaled great heights to become India's largest private sector lender. Prior to that, he was CEO of Citibank Malaysia with nearly two decades of overall banking experience across markets.

Commenting on the development, Puri said, “I look forward to working with Arun (Kumar, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Strides) and building world-class institutions to produce high-quality affordable biotherapeutics and CDMO services including those needed to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The group’s established parentage, global success and headstart in terms of basic infrastructure, gives me the opportunity to be involved in and guide Stelis and other group endeavors in their exciting growth story, he further adds.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that he delighted to welcome Puri to the team.

"This a huge vote of confidence in the potential of Stelis. Aditya’s illustrious legacy is well-known. Having nurtured HDFC Bank since inception, his deep experience will be extremely valuable for the Strides Group and Stelis in particular. With Stelis poised for its next leg of growth, this is the right time to expand the board, and ensure robust guidance and governance by the best possible industry minds," he added

"I look forward to working with Aditya and leveraging his expertise to take Stelis to new heights," Kumar concudes.

