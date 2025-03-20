Budget carrier IndiGo has again come under fire on social media, with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai calling it out due to its quality of food.

Taking to X, Pai, who took an IndiGo flight between Delhi and Bengaluru and booked seats under its business class named ‘Stretch’, lashed out at the poor quality of food he received on board.

He complained that the airline was repeating its snacks and serving them as dinner to passengers.

“Again shoddy service by ⁦@IndiGo6E Stretch. 7 pm flight from Delhi. Same ‘snack’ masquerading as dinner in stretch. This ‘snack’ is given in 3-20 BLR- Del flight- same recycling in 7 pm flight. Why are left overs and bad snacks served as dinner? This is self defeating,” he said in the post on X.