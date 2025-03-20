Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai lashes out at IndiGo’s ‘shoddy service’: ‘Same snack masquerading as dinner…’

Budget carrier IndiGo has again come under fire on social media, with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai calling it out due to its quality of food.

Taking to X, Pai, who took an IndiGo flight between Delhi and Bengaluru and booked seats under its business class named ‘Stretch’, lashed out at the poor quality of food he received on board.

He complained that the airline was repeating its snacks and serving them as dinner to passengers.

“Again shoddy service by ⁦@IndiGo6E Stretch. 7 pm flight from Delhi. Same ‘snack’ masquerading as dinner in stretch. This ‘snack’ is given in 3-20 BLR- Del flight- same recycling in 7 pm flight. Why are left overs and bad snacks served as dinner? This is self defeating,” he said in the post on X.

Take a look at the post here:

Netizens back Mohandas Pai Mohandas Pai's post received much engagement on X, with users quickly reacting to his complaint. They backed the former Infosys CEO's claim, saying that IndiGo Stretch food quality was bad.

“Recycled dinner is least of your worries while traveling @IndiGo6E. It should be 1) being treated as cattle 2) non- recognition of your rights as a human - only timely return if the aircraft matter etc etc. dinner is for chums, dignity is for humans, which gets robbed when you fly @IndiGo6E,” one user said.

Another user suggested carrying own food while travelling with IndiGo.

“Better to carry our own food. Indigo Stretch food is very bad. They are unable to get over their cheap mentality. Indigo Stretch will need a whole new thinking with a different set of people,” he said.

Another user however observed that cost cutting in meals is keeping IndiGo profitable.

“This cost cutting is what is making it the top airline with decent profits unlike Kingfisher which sunk big time! An average indian doesn't care about this given an economical ticket price, which has the highest preference,” the user, identified as Saikiran Rao, opined.