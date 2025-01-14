A former L&T employee has posted on social media supporting Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90 hour work week comment, saying that this is “exactly what company needs”. The viral post has now been viewed over 333,000 times on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I have worked with L&T for 2 yrs. Have also interacted with Mr S N Subrahmanyam few times then in 2015. Working Saturday was always irritating and taxing for me as well. But, his 90 hr workweek comment is in exact sync with what his company requires,” user Amey Kulkarni wrote on X.

Kulkarni went on to give context to his support of Subrahmanyan's thinking.

“Let me give the context: Imagine that L&T is building the metro in your city. If L&T works during the night, your metro will get built in half the time. This means metro functional in 5 yrs Vs 10 yrs - BIG difference,” he explained.

Further he reasoned, “Also, L&T is a hierarchical organisation like the army. Discipline and work ethics are way more important than knowledge /brilliance / creativity.”