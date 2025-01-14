Former L&T employee says Subrahmanyan's 90 hour work week comment is ‘exactly what company needs’, but acknowledged that working on Saturdays was ‘irritating’.

A former L&T employee has posted on social media supporting Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90 hour work week comment, saying that this is "exactly what company needs". The viral post has now been viewed over 333,000 times on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I have worked with L&T for 2 yrs. Have also interacted with Mr S N Subrahmanyam few times then in 2015. Working Saturday was always irritating and taxing for me as well. But, his 90 hr workweek comment is in exact sync with what his company requires," user Amey Kulkarni wrote on X.

Context for Support of Subrahmanyan Kulkarni went on to give context to his support of Subrahmanyan's thinking.

“Let me give the context: Imagine that L&T is building the metro in your city. If L&T works during the night, your metro will get built in half the time. This means metro functional in 5 yrs Vs 10 yrs - BIG difference," he explained.

Further he reasoned, “Also, L&T is a hierarchical organisation like the army. Discipline and work ethics are way more important than knowledge /brilliance / creativity."

"For educated, middle class, non-software engineers, L&T is one of the best places to work for life," he added.

L&T's HR Says Leaders Like Subrahmanyan ‘Inspire’ Since a video of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocating for gruelling work hours — including working on Sundays, went viral on social media, the executive has been the target of brickbats, jokes and memes across social media and in public discourse.

Particularly, his “how long can you stare at your wife" comment generated heat, as many employees across India lashed out at the suggestion of reduced rest time. Further, industry honchos and other prominent figures have also put in their two cents, with many opposing long working hours while some saw merit in Subrahmanyan's suggestion.

Most recently, Sonica Muraleedharan, the HR head for domestic operations at the company, reacted to the controversy and in a post on LinkedIn said she could personally vouch for Subrahmanyan's leadership style and called him a leader who genuinely cares for his team’s well-being. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

