File photo of Ananth Narayanan (Mint)
File photo of Ananth Narayanan (Mint)

Former Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan joins Medlife

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2019, 01:22 PM IST Varsha Bansal

  • Narayanan’s entry into Medlife also comes with an investment into the company of an undisclosed amount
  • Medlife has been in talks with multiple financial and strategic investors to raise around $150 million

Bengaluru: Over six months after his exit from Walmart-owned Myntra, Ananth Narayanan is back into the CEO's shoes with e-pharmacy platform Medlife, said the company on Monday. Narayanan has joined as the company’s co-founder and CEO and will be involved in the firm's day-to-day operations, apart from handling fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.

This comes at a time when the company has been in talks with multiple financial and strategic investors to raise around $150 million. Narayanan’s entry into Medlife also comes with an investment into the company of an undisclosed amount.

“This (Medlife) felt to me like Myntra at very early stages - with a $100 billion market (opportunity) and two percent penetration," said Narayanan, chief executive of Medlife. “Moreover technology innovation in health is at its infancy and can be used for seamless e-consultation to medicine delivery to diagnostics."

Narayanan had joined Myntra in 2015 after replacing founder Mukesh Bansal. Prior to Myntra, he spent over 15 years at consulting firm McKinsey across geographies.

RELATED STORIES
Sachin Bansal's investments post Flipkart exit

Sachin Bansal's investments post Flipkart exit

1 min read . 16 Jul 2019
E-commerce in India is a heavily contested battle for leadership between Flipkart and Amazon (Mint)

Will Flipkart IPO set the ball rolling for Indian unicorns?

2 min read . 26 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue