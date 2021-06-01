BENGALURU : Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore Tuesday said it has appointed Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as senior adviser, effective 1 June, to mentor its portfolio companies, advise on new investments, and help develop the fund’s rural fintech investment strategy.

Between 2013 and 2020, Dr Bhanwala was chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), which oversees all aspects of agricultural credit as well as the supervision of regional rural banks and cooperative banks.

Prior to that, he was the chairman and managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL). He had begun his career at Nabard and worked there for almost three decades.

After leaving Nabard in 2020, Dr Bhanwala is serving as executive chairman of Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company.

Omnivore funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems and has backed over 25 agritech startups since 2011.

“We are thrilled to have Dr Bhanwala on board with us. Our team and portfolio will benefit immensely from his deep expertise in the agriculture and financial sectors. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership," said Jinesh Shah, managing partner at Omnivore.

Dr Bhanwala said, “…It is a wonderful opportunity to work with an incredible pool of talent. With my decades of experience in the financial sector, I am confident that I can add value by being an adviser and helping Omnivore achieve new milestones."

