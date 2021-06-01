Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Former Nabard chairman joins Omnivore as senior adviser

Former Nabard chairman joins Omnivore as senior adviser

Premium
Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Harsh Kumar Bhanwala is to mentor Omnivore's portfolio companies, advise on new investments, and help develop the fund’s rural fintech investment strategy

BENGALURU : Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore Tuesday said it has appointed Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as senior adviser, effective 1 June, to mentor its portfolio companies, advise on new investments, and help develop the fund’s rural fintech investment strategy.

Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore Tuesday said it has appointed Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as senior adviser, effective 1 June, to mentor its portfolio companies, advise on new investments, and help develop the fund’s rural fintech investment strategy.

Between 2013 and 2020, Dr Bhanwala was chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), which oversees all aspects of agricultural credit as well as the supervision of regional rural banks and cooperative banks.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Between 2013 and 2020, Dr Bhanwala was chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), which oversees all aspects of agricultural credit as well as the supervision of regional rural banks and cooperative banks.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Prior to that, he was the chairman and managing director of India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL). He had begun his career at Nabard and worked there for almost three decades.

After leaving Nabard in 2020, Dr Bhanwala is serving as executive chairman of Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company.

Omnivore funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems and has backed over 25 agritech startups since 2011.

“We are thrilled to have Dr Bhanwala on board with us. Our team and portfolio will benefit immensely from his deep expertise in the agriculture and financial sectors. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership," said Jinesh Shah, managing partner at Omnivore.

Dr Bhanwala said, “…It is a wonderful opportunity to work with an incredible pool of talent. With my decades of experience in the financial sector, I am confident that I can add value by being an adviser and helping Omnivore achieve new milestones."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!