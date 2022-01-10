MUMBAI : EbixCash Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ebix Inc, on Monday announced the appointment of former central bank executive Uma Shankar, as an independent director on its board.

Shankar, a career banker, retired as an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after a stint of 37 years. She is well-versed in financial regulation, cyber security and data analytics and has served as the co-chair of the committees relating to financial regulation and as a member of the audit and supervision groups of several international financial bodies. She was the chairperson of the standing committees on cyber security and data analytics and the head of the interdepartmental group to explore the feasibility of introducing central bank digital currency.

“EbixCash has emerged as a strong player in the financial sector both on the B2C and B2B side – be it payment solutions, pre-paid cards, remittance, foreign exchange, bill payments, AEPS etc. on the B2C side and then technology-based services like lending, wealth & asset management, insurance etc. for banks and financial institutions," she said.

Shankar added that having spent her entire career in the financial industry, she is well-versed with the banking and BFSI industry, besides having a deep understanding of its various associated aspects like technology trends, cyber security, currency management, regulations and administration.

Robin Raina, chairman of the board, EbixCash said, “Uma brings a deep blend of regulatory, administration, technology, strategic, and corporate governance experience across the banking and financial sector to the board."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.