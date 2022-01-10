Former RBI executive Uma Shankar joins EbixCash board

Shankar, a career banker, retired as an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after a stint of 37 years. She is well-versed in financial regulation, cyber security and data analytics and has served as the co-chair of the committees relating to financial regulation and as a member of the audit and supervision groups of several international financial bodies. She was the chairperson of the standing committees on cyber security and data analytics and the head of the interdepartmental group to explore the feasibility of introducing central bank digital currency.