Former SBI Card MD and CEO Vijay Jasuja joins Stashfin as independent director

Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Stashfin, said, “We are proud to have Mr. Vijay Jasuja, who has such a rich and enviable experience in the banking and financial sector, join our Board. He has invaluable expertise in running and supporting organizations going public which is also a natural evolution for us. I’m certain that with his insights to guide us at such a crucial moment in our growth spectrum, Stashfin will be in good stead. We are truly serving the underserved segments of the society and with Mr. Jasuja joining us, it further strengthens our aim."