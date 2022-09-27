Former SBI Card MD and CEO Vijay Jasuja joins Stashfin as independent director

Vijay Jasuja has more than 40 years of BFSI experience in leadership roles across Indian and overseas markets, he has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Stashfin
Leading Fintech platform Stashfin has made a key addition to its leadership team with the announcement of renowned BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) expert and former MD and CEO of SBI Cards, Vijay Jasuja as Non-Executive Independent Director.
Jasuja, an industry veteran, has more than 40 years of BFSI experience in leadership positions across Indian and overseas markets, having been the MD and CEO of SBI Cards, and director, PNB Cards. He has held multiple leadership positions at SBI including General Manager, Hyderabad; General Manager (IBG), Mumbai; Country Head and CEO, Maldives and Regional Head, Sub-Saharan Africa.
He has joined the diverse and experienced Stashfin Board, which boasts of BFSI experts and former Chief General Managers of SBI – Radhakrishnan Iyer and Vijuy Ronjan.
With his rich expertise in different facets of the banking industry, including corporate lending, governance, pricing strategy, compliances, debt and equity syndication, de-risking of portfolio and financial engineering, he brings with him a thorough understanding of how to sustain the ever evolving fintech ecosystem, and make it more secure and accessible for borrowers across India.
Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Stashfin, said, “We are proud to have Mr. Vijay Jasuja, who has such a rich and enviable experience in the banking and financial sector, join our Board. He has invaluable expertise in running and supporting organizations going public which is also a natural evolution for us. I’m certain that with his insights to guide us at such a crucial moment in our growth spectrum, Stashfin will be in good stead. We are truly serving the underserved segments of the society and with Mr. Jasuja joining us, it further strengthens our aim."
Commenting on his role at Stashfin, Vijay Jasuja added, “Stashfin is one of the most innovative organizations in the fintech industry. The growth Stashfin has witnessed is enviable and I am impressed with the strong foundation the firm is built upon. It’s very exciting to be a part of a team that is eager to create and transform the fintech industry, one brick at a time. I hope to leverage my knowledge and expertise across diverse banking and financial sectors, to support Stashfin to build a best-in-class fintech ecosystem."
About Stashfin
Stashfin is a leading fintech platform with a mission to deliver seamless and transparent financial services to consumers across a wide spectrum. Our aim is to empower the customers by improving their financial health, which will lead to inclusivity, growth and economic independence.
Stashfin’s purpose is to cater to the unforeseen needs of the underbanked and bridge the widening credit gap in India, thereby enabling customers to take control of their finances. We offer flexibility and affordable interest rates to reduce the financial burden for users. We are also striving to create an opportunity for people with a limited credit footprint, enabling them to embark upon their financial journey successfully. We’ve already assisted millions of customers, creating a mind-set of trust and convenience with our distinct proposition.
Stashfin recently announced a fund-raise of $270 Mn in series C round, which was among one of the highest in H1 2022, and has been making headlines with a series of new initiatives, exclusive platform launches for the underserved segments, leadership hiring and expansion plans.
