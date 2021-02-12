Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar appointed as exclusive advisor of Kotak's Special Situation Fund1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 07:56 PM IST
- 'Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, focuses on the Alternate Assets business of the Group,' according to a statement by the company.
Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) today announced that Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), would be exclusive advisor for its US$ 1 billion Special Situation Fund.
Rajnish Kumar was the chairman of SBI for a tenure of three-year.
KIAL was set up in early 2005 to bring a sharper focus to the Group’s alternate assets and has raised in aggregate ~$4.6 billion across different asset classes including Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, Infrastructure Funds, Special Situations Fund, Listed Strategies and Investment Advisory, all led by independent investment teams.
Rajnish Kumar was appointed the chairman of the largest public sector bank and he succeeded Arundhati Bhattacharya.
