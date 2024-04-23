Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / People/  Former Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl bats for native languages in presentations, says ease of communication alone needed
Former Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl bats for native languages in presentations, says ease of communication alone needed

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Kunal Bahl, the former CEO of Snapdeal, shared his thoughts on the benefits of using native languages in business presentations, challenging the conventional preference for English.

Kunal Bahl, Founder and former CEO, Snapdeal.comPremium
Kunal Bahl, Founder and former CEO, Snapdeal.com

Former CEO of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl, made a compelling case for the use of native languages in business contexts. In a recent Tweet, Bahl recounted an encounter with a startup founder, who hesitantly asked if he could conduct his business presentation in Hindi, to which Bahl enthusiastically agreed. Highlighting this interaction, Bahl slammed the prevailing preference for English in professional settings, advocating instead for authenticity and ease of communication in one’s native language.

“I was surprised when a startup founder sheepishly asked me a few days ago whether he can walk me through his startup's presentation in Hindi because he would be more comfortable," Bahl said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 22.

Obviously I replied with a resounding "𝙔𝙚𝙨, 𝙤𝙛𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚!".

"Yes, definitely," Bahl answered, and insisted at length that authentic communication should be the primary priority, rather than speaking English. Bahl pointed this was a surprise that spurred contemplation. Bahl said it was unusual that native Hindi speakers would feel the need to ponder over whether it's appropriate to use their mother tongue in professional presentations.

His tweet underlined a bigger message that encouraged confidence in using mother tongue in business just as one would everywhere else.

“It seemed strange that two people, who understand and speak the same native language fluently, are having to discuss whether they can have a business presentation in their own language, which they know best," Bahl said.

Bahl said many founders think that investors expect them to be suave and fluent in English

"At least from my standpoint, it absolutely doesn't matter. Zero. Getting your point across, the complete and authentic essence of it, is much more important than having a colonial mindset that if it's an important business presentation, it must be done in English," Bahl added.

“Irrespective of whether we are fluent in English or not, we should feel absolute confidence in speaking our mother tongue in business settings just like we do in social settings," Bahl said.

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST
