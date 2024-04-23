Former Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl bats for native languages in presentations, says ease of communication alone needed
Former CEO of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl, made a compelling case for the use of native languages in business contexts. In a recent Tweet, Bahl recounted an encounter with a startup founder, who hesitantly asked if he could conduct his business presentation in Hindi, to which Bahl enthusiastically agreed. Highlighting this interaction, Bahl slammed the prevailing preference for English in professional settings, advocating instead for authenticity and ease of communication in one’s native language.