Former Sobha vice-chairman JC Sharma joins Bhartiya Urban

- Bhartiya Urban is the real estate company of Bhartiya Group, and has a large mixed-use township project ‘Bhartiya City’ in north Bengaluru.
BENGALURU: J.C Sharma, former vice-chairman and managing director of Sobha Ltd, has joined Bengaluru-based real estate firm Bhartiya Urban as its vice-chairman.
Sharma, who worked at Sobha for over two decades, resigned from the company effective April 2022. He is credited for managing the India business of Sobha, which was founded by PNC Menon and has operations in the United Arab Emirates as well. Sharma is also considered as being instrumental in Sobha’s successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2006.
“J.C Sharma has joined the company when we are in expansion mode and gearing up towards the next 10 years. With his extensive professional experience, he would help us build a good organization while managing the risks as we grow," Snehdeep Aggarwal, founder chairman of Bhartiya Group said in an interview.
Sharma didn’t respond to text messages. He had earlier cited 'personal reasons' behind his resignation.
Currently, Ravi Menon, son of PNC Menon, is the chairman of Sobha and Jagadish Nangineni is vice-chairman.
Aggarwal’s son Arjun is the vice-chairman and managing director at Bhartiya Urban.
Bhartiya City has grown from a 125-acre township development to 160 acre. It has a Leela hotel and convention centre, Leela private residences, 5,000 Nikoo homes, a shopping mall and has delivered 3 million sq ft of office space.
Aggarwal said the plan was to do more residential projects across Bengaluru, expand the office development portfolio to 12 million sq ft.