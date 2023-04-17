Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli joins masters' union as chairperson

Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli joins masters' union as chairperson2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:48 PM IST
In his new position, Manoj Kohli will provide strategic direction and guidance to the school, drawing on his extensive knowledge of the business landscape and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of today's business leaders
NEW DELHI : Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli has joined as Chairperson of Gurugram-based business school Masters' Union, the management institute said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×