Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman, dies in road accident: Live Updates

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai
Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai
Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said. The accident occurred near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.
“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official told news agency PTI.
The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. Others injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.
- The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car rammed into a divider near a river bridge.
- He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
- All you need to know about Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus became the Tata Sons chairman in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. But he was removed four years later in a boardroom coup led by Tata Trusts, which owned 66% of Tata Sons and was controlled by Ratan Tata.
The dispute snowballed with allegations of mismanagement and suppression of minority shareholder rights. The 2021 court ruling in Tata’s favour left burnt bridges between the two families, which had been partners for 70 years.
After his Tata stint, Cyrus went on to set up a venture capital firm, Mistry Ventures LLP.
Cyrus Mistry's daughter Aloo is the wife of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's step-brother.
