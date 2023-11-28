Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan joins BCG as senior advisor, report claims

Former TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as senior advisor TMT practice, Delhi team, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). Mint could not independently verify the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BCG's TMT develops strategies and business models supported by a global network of IT experts and data scientists.

Recently, Gopinathan stepped down as chief executive officer after he got an extension for a 5-year term from 2022-2027. He was replaced by K Krithivasan who has over three three-decade of experience with the company.

TCS paid approximately ₹30 crore to Gopinathan in the financial year 2023. This is an increase of nearly 13.2% on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the annual report FY2023, the IT firm revealed that Gopinathan earned a salary of ₹1.73 crore, while his benefits, perquisites, and allowances stood at ₹2.43 crore. Overall, he took home around ₹29.16 crore in FY23.

In FY22, Gopinathan's salary was at ₹25.77 crore, while he earned around ₹20.37 crore in FY21 and ₹13.38 crore in FY20.

Gopinathan was one of the proponents of remote working during the Covid pandemic. He brought big logos like Standard Life business to TCS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During Gopinathan's tenure TCS added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation as per the news report.

Gopinathan also helped TCS cross a trailblazing net profit mark of ₹10,846 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Under his leadership, TCS' brand value increased by 212% to $45.5 billion in the past two years.

