Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan joins BCG as senior advisor, report claims

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan joins BCG as senior advisor, report claims

Livemint

  • Rajesh Gopinathan helped TCS achieve significant revenue and market capitalisation growth during his tenure.

Rajesh Gopinathan, former chief financial officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has reportedly joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Former TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as senior advisor TMT practice, Delhi team, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). Mint could not independently verify the report.

The BCG's TMT develops strategies and business models supported by a global network of IT experts and data scientists.

TCS paid 30 crore salary to former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in FY23

Recently, Gopinathan stepped down as chief executive officer after he got an extension for a 5-year term from 2022-2027. He was replaced by K Krithivasan who has over three three-decade of experience with the company.

TCS CEO overhauls business structure

TCS paid approximately 30 crore to Gopinathan in the financial year 2023. This is an increase of nearly 13.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Krithivasan takes charge as TCS CEO

In the annual report FY2023, the IT firm revealed that Gopinathan earned a salary of 1.73 crore, while his benefits, perquisites, and allowances stood at 2.43 crore. Overall, he took home around 29.16 crore in FY23.

Tata Group discusses engaging outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan beyond Sept 15

In FY22, Gopinathan's salary was at 25.77 crore, while he earned around 20.37 crore in FY21 and 13.38 crore in FY20.

Tata Group discussing to engage outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan beyond September 15

Gopinathan was one of the proponents of remote working during the Covid pandemic. He brought big logos like Standard Life business to TCS.

During Gopinathan's tenure TCS added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation as per the news report.

Gopinathan also helped TCS cross a trailblazing net profit mark of 10,846 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Under his leadership, TCS' brand value increased by 212% to $45.5 billion in the past two years.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.