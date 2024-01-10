Phiroz Vandrevala, former TCS executive director, dies at 70
Phiroz Vandrevala, former Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has passed away at the age of 70. TCS released a statement on X saying it was “saddened to share the news of the passing of Mr Phiroz Vandrevala, former director on the board of TCS." Phiroz Vandrevala joined TCS in 1982 and left the company in 2016 due to personal reasons but continued as the vice-chairman and MD of Diligenta, a TCS subsidiary.