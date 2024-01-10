Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Phiroz Vandrevala, former TCS executive director, dies at 70

Phiroz Vandrevala, former TCS executive director, dies at 70

Livemint

  • Former Executive Director of TCS Phiroz Vandrevala has passed away at the age of 70

Phiroz Vandrevala died at the age of 70

Phiroz Vandrevala, former Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has passed away at the age of 70. TCS released a statement on X saying it was “saddened to share the news of the passing of Mr Phiroz Vandrevala, former director on the board of TCS." Phiroz Vandrevala joined TCS in 1982 and left the company in 2016 due to personal reasons but continued as the vice-chairman and MD of Diligenta, a TCS subsidiary.

The company mentioned that Phiroz Vandrevala joined TCS in 1982 and served as a key part of the leadership team over the decades, including serving as Executive Director of the company between 2007-2016.

“Over his long tenure in the company, he made many significant contributions, including being part of the efforts to take TCS public in its IPO in 2004, opening up new markets, and mentoring a new generation of TCSers. As Vice-Chairman and MD of Diligenta, he led TCS’ life insurance and pensions industry business to new heights," TCS further said in the statement.

Adding further, TCS said Phiroz Vandrevala “played a larger and seminal role in the growth of the Indian IT Industry, serving on many industry bodies, including as Chairman of NASSCOM, Co-Chair of the Indo-British Partnership, and in representing the industry and country in many other important global forums."

“He was widely regarded for his service to the industry, by leaders in the business community and in the Government," it said.

Nasscom, where Phiroz Vandrevala worked as a chairman, said in a statement: “Remembering Phiroz Vandrevala, a distinguished past Chairman of Nasscom and former senior leader at TCS. His leadership was pivotal during a critical period in our history."

“A remarkable professional and an extraordinary human being, he will be deeply missed. His contributions to the industry and community will always be remembered. Condolences to the family and colleague," Nasscom said.

