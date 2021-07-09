NEW DELHI: Online gaming company Games24x7 announced that former senior executive in engineering at Twitter Alex Roetter has joined as an advisor. Currently, he serves as managing director and general partner for Moxxie Ventures, a venture capital & private equity firm based out of Bay Area, California.

In a joint statement Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, co-founders and CEOs, Games24x7 said “As Games24x7 expands its portfolio, customer base and ventures into international markets, Roetter’s experience and guidance will be invaluable for our organisation."

In his tenure at Twitter, from 2010 to 2016, Roetter served in various roles culminating with his appointment as senior vice president, engineering, at the microblogging and social networking service’s global headquarters at San Francisco, leading engineering and operations company-wide.

An alumnus of Stanford University, Roetter has also previously worked with Google.

“The online gaming sector in India is poised for a take-off. With its focus on technology and product innovation to improve player experience, Games24x7 epitomises the zeitgeist of India’s outstanding tech entrepreneurship. I look forward to sharing my experiences and being a part of their growth story," said Roetter.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Games24x7 is an online skill gaming company with a diverse portfolio that includes RummyCircle (online rummy game), My11Circle (fantasy cricket game), Carrom (an online version of the popular tabletop game) and Ultimate Games (a collection of casual games).

It is backed by investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group. Games24x7 recently announced its entry into the US market. It was set up in 2006, by Thampy and Pandya, both of whom met each other, while they were studying economics at the New York University (NYU).

The company has also set up a casual games studio, Ultimate Games, to launch new games for the global market. Games24x7 team is spread across three continents with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kiev, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.