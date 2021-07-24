Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings, George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company's next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday.

On 11 July, British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience of a lifetime".

"Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

And nine days after Branson, Jeff Bezos, along with three others including the world's oldest space traveller and astronaut, Wally Funk, flew into space in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Bezos soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.

"Best day ever," Bezos said after the space capsule touched down, kicking up a cloud of dust on the desert floor.

