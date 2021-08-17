Bengaluru: Former Wipro Ltd chief operating officer (COO) Bhanumurthy Ballapuram has joined the regional leadership team at Google Cloud as the vice president for Customer Experience, Japan and Asia Pacific.

He will report to Google Cloud’s global vice president for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US.

An NIT Warangal and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Bhanumurthy served as the president and COO of Wipro until retiring in July this year. At Wipro, Bhanumurthy oversaw the business application services, which is by far the largest service line for the IT major.

He has more than 25 years of experience in senior management roles in the high-growth IT services industry.

“Bhanumurthy will partner with our regional leadership – including Karan Bajwa for APAC and Tomoyuki Hirate for Japan – to further our commitment to the success of our customers and continue to advance Google Cloud’s enterprise momentum in the market," Google Cloud said in a statement.

