Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Former Wipro COO joins Google Cloud’s regional leadership team

Former Wipro COO joins Google Cloud’s regional leadership team

Premium
Bhanumurthy Ballapuram, vice president for Customer Experience, Japan and Asia Pacific
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Bhanumurthy Ballapuram will report to Google Cloud’s global vice president for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US

Bengaluru: Former Wipro Ltd chief operating officer (COO) Bhanumurthy Ballapuram has joined the regional leadership team at Google Cloud as the vice president for Customer Experience, Japan and Asia Pacific.

Bengaluru: Former Wipro Ltd chief operating officer (COO) Bhanumurthy Ballapuram has joined the regional leadership team at Google Cloud as the vice president for Customer Experience, Japan and Asia Pacific.

He will report to Google Cloud’s global vice president for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US.

He will report to Google Cloud’s global vice president for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An NIT Warangal and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Bhanumurthy served as the president and COO of Wipro until retiring in July this year. At Wipro, Bhanumurthy oversaw the business application services, which is by far the largest service line for the IT major.

He has more than 25 years of experience in senior management roles in the high-growth IT services industry.

“Bhanumurthy will partner with our regional leadership – including Karan Bajwa for APAC and Tomoyuki Hirate for Japan – to further our commitment to the success of our customers and continue to advance Google Cloud’s enterprise momentum in the market," Google Cloud said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

Premium

Why sports funding in India is an obstacle race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!