Founders of these $100 million startups all have a Delhi school's Computer Science club in common — can you guess?

Deedy Das, partner at Menlo Park-based Venture Capital (VC) fund company Menlo Ventures, has shared an interesting detail about founders of some of the over $100 million valued companies, started over the past decade.
In a post on social media platform X, Das noted that founders of each of the companies on this list, were part of one Computer Science club in a non-American high school.
The now viral post, which at time of writing had more than 4.85 lakh views and more than 1,600 likes, noted that founders of companies including Snapdeal, boAt, Sugar Cosmetics, and Cartesia, all members a science club at a Delhi school.
“Every single one of these $100M+ companies were started by alumni from a single Computer Science club in a non-American high school. Cartesia, Inception Labs, General Catalyst CVF, Wispr Flow, Affinity, Snapdeal, Sugar, boAt,” Das wrote.
The club? “It's Exun Clan in Delhi Public School, RK Puram in India,” he added.
