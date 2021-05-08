Four lessons Kumar Mangalam Birla offered to IIM-A grads

Second, Experiment in your 20s: While your North Star is clearly in your sights, in the short term, the 20s should be the discovery phase of your next chapter. As a wise businessman once said, “Risk taking is inherently failure-prone, otherwise it would be called sure-thing-taking." I feel that too many management graduates enter the corporate world with a ‘this is what I want to do’ attitude. When I say experiment, I don’t necessarily mean start your own business or company. Rather, Work in a factory, work in a different country, work in diverse sectors, work across unfamiliar functions. The opportunity cost of experimenting rises sharply as you grow in your career. So, start early and experiment. Be impulsive. But temper your impulsiveness with creativity and positivity. Be thoughtful of what you want to focus on and what is the common thread that strings together your experiments and experiences. Which brings me to my next connected point.

