Companies
Think big and raise capital early: Fractal's Srikanth to entrepreneurs
Ranjani Raghavan 17 min read 23 Aug 2024, 09:17 PM IST
SummaryMost companies don't go out of business because they have a bad idea. They go out of business because they've run out of money, says Fractal founder Srikanth Velamakanni
MUMBAI : The initial days of starting up are never easy for any founder. And they weren't easy for Fractal Analytics' Srikanth Velamakanni either. The company, which had been toying with artificial intelligence (AI) long before it captured the imagination of entrepreneurs around the world, became a unicorn or a company with a billion-dollar valuation in 2022, nearly two decades after its inception.
