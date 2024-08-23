Think big and raise capital early: Fractal's Srikanth to entrepreneurs

Tell us about your journey. Did you always know that you wanted to be a startup founder?

Quite the contrary. I grew up in a small town in Assam. My father worked for an oil company, and I was certain I would always work for other companies, never as an entrepreneur. There were two main reasons: First, we came from a middle-class family; we didn't have that much capital to start a business. I assumed you needed significant capital to start a business, which we didn't have. My second assumption was that there was no such thing as an "honest businessman"; that it was an oxymoron. My dad used to say that, and it was something I was not comfortable with. During my MBA, I even avoided a course on entrepreneurship because I was convinced I’d never need those skills. Things changed and I became an entrepreneur. But certainly not something I had planned.