Franklin India chief admits reputation hit by closure of schemes

It is true different petitions were filed before various high courts by a small number of unit holders. The decision of the honourable Supreme Court to transfer all such matters to the honourable Karnataka high court will avoid divergent decisions on the same subject. The litigations have delayed the unit holders’ vote and further steps to monetize and distribute the assets of the schemes to the unit holders in accordance with regulation 41 of Sebi (Mutual Fund) Regulation 1996. We have also noticed factually incorrect or biased reports circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms, which mention that investors could face a loss of over ₹20,000 crore. We strongly refute these misleading allegations, and while it is difficult to stop such news from circulating, we wish to once again clarify that winding-up of a scheme doesn’t mean any kind of write-off of investments made by the schemes.