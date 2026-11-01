French billionaire Xavier Niel gets CCI nod for 16.2% Vodafone stake: What is the €5.1 billion deal?

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved French billionaire Xavier Niel's proposal to acquire a 16.2% stake in UK-based telecom major Vodafone Group Plc, news agency PTI reported.
The deal, valued at around €5.1 billion, involves the purchase of the stake by Vega SAS, Niel's family investment vehicle, from Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC.
Once completed, Vega SAS is expected to become Vodafone's single largest shareholder, as per the PTI report.
Niel, the founder of French telecom company Iliad, is making the acquisition through Vega SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Maya SAS, a company incorporated under French law.
In a post on X, the competition watchdog said it had approved the acquisition of 16.2% of Vodafone Group's issued share capital.
Although Vega SAS has no direct business operations in India, the transaction required scrutiny from the Indian competition regulator because of Vodafone's presence in the domestic telecom market.
Vodafone operates in India through its joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd. The CCI reviews transactions that meet prescribed thresholds to assess their potential impact on competition and prevent unfair business practices.
The agreement for the stake sale was announced in July, when Vega SAS said it had entered into a binding arrangement with Emirates Telecommunications Group for the acquisition.
Vodafone Group, which operates across Europe and Africa, has undertaken a series of restructuring measures in recent years. These include the sale of its businesses in Italy and Spain, the divestment of its 50% stake in a Dutch joint venture and its merger with Three to create the UK's largest mobile operator.
The CCI also approved three other corporate transactions on Friday.
In the renewable energy sector, it cleared Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power from Shell Overseas Investment BV. Solenergi, incorporated in Mauritius, holds strategic interests in several solar and wind power generation companies in India, as per Business Standard report.
The watchdog also approved Adani Energy Solutions' proposed acquisition of 100% of IntelliSmart Infrastructure from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, as per BS.
Adani Energy Solutions and IntelliSmart operate in the advanced metering infrastructure segment. IntelliSmart is also involved in the deployment of smart gas meters.
The CCI examines mergers and acquisitions that cross specified financial thresholds to ensure they do not adversely affect competition in the market.