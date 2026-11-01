French billionaire Xavier Niel gets CCI nod for 16.2% Vodafone stake: What is the €5.1 billion deal?

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved French billionaire Xavier Niel's proposal to acquire a 16.2% stake in UK-based telecom major Vodafone Group Plc, news agency PTI reported.

The deal, valued at around €5.1 billion, involves the purchase of the stake by Vega SAS, Niel's family investment vehicle, from Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC.

Advertisement

Once completed, Vega SAS is expected to become Vodafone's single largest shareholder, as per the PTI report.

Niel, the founder of French telecom company Iliad, is making the acquisition through Vega SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Maya SAS, a company incorporated under French law.

In a post on X, the competition watchdog said it had approved the acquisition of 16.2% of Vodafone Group's issued share capital.

Why the deal required CCI approval Although Vega SAS has no direct business operations in India, the transaction required scrutiny from the Indian competition regulator because of Vodafone's presence in the domestic telecom market.

Vodafone operates in India through its joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd. The CCI reviews transactions that meet prescribed thresholds to assess their potential impact on competition and prevent unfair business practices.

Advertisement

The agreement for the stake sale was announced in July, when Vega SAS said it had entered into a binding arrangement with Emirates Telecommunications Group for the acquisition.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price hits fresh 52-week high as subscriber growth continues

Vodafone Group, which operates across Europe and Africa, has undertaken a series of restructuring measures in recent years. These include the sale of its businesses in Italy and Spain, the divestment of its 50% stake in a Dutch joint venture and its merger with Three to create the UK's largest mobile operator.

CCI clears three other major transactions The CCI also approved three other corporate transactions on Friday.

In the renewable energy sector, it cleared Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition of Solenergi Power from Shell Overseas Investment BV. Solenergi, incorporated in Mauritius, holds strategic interests in several solar and wind power generation companies in India, as per Business Standard report.

Advertisement

The watchdog also approved Adani Energy Solutions' proposed acquisition of 100% of IntelliSmart Infrastructure from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, as per BS.

Adani Energy Solutions and IntelliSmart operate in the advanced metering infrastructure segment. IntelliSmart is also involved in the deployment of smart gas meters.

The CCI examines mergers and acquisitions that cross specified financial thresholds to ensure they do not adversely affect competition in the market.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer