From Apple’s Tim Cook to Netflix’s Reed Hastings: 5 CEOs' with the biggest pay packages

Apple’s Tim Cook, Disney’s Bob Iger and Activision Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick feature among the highest-paid departing chief executive officers (CEOs), according to a September 2026 study by trading firm Atmos.

The research examined CEOs who had left their roles, comparing their tenure, circumstances of departure, estimated personal net worth and cumulative reported compensation. The compensation figures include salary, bonuses and stock awards reported in company filings.

Tim Cook tops the ranking with approximately $950 million in reported compensation over 15 years as Apple CEO. Iger ranks second with $580 million, followed by Kotick with $550 million, according to the study.

The figures represent estimated cumulative compensation over the executives’ tenures, rather than payments made solely when they left their jobs.

10 CEOs with the highest reported compensation before stepping down The following figures are attributed to Atmos. The personal net worth estimates are separate from reported CEO compensation.

CEO Company CEO tenure, as listed Years as CEO Estimated net worth Approx. cumulative reported compensation Tim Cook Apple 2011–2026 15 $2.2 billion $950 million Bob Iger Disney 2005–2020 15 $600 million $580 million Bobby Kotick Activision Blizzard 1991–2023 32 $600 million $550 million Randall Stephenson AT&T 2007–2020 13 $140 million $340 million Reed Hastings Netflix 1998–2023 25 $5 billion $335 million

Tim Cook, Apple: $950 million over 15 years Tim Cook tops the ranking, with approximately $950 million in reported compensation after serving as Apple CEO from 2011 to 2026. His estimated personal net worth stands at $2.2 billion, largely built through Apple stock granted over his tenure, according to the study.

Cook moved into the executive chairman role after 15 years as CEO. His tenure included the introduction of products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as the expansion of Apple's services business.

Bob Iger, Disney: $580 million over 15 years Bob Iger ranks second, with $580 million in reported compensation after 15 years as Disney CEO during the period listed in the study. His estimated personal net worth is $600 million.

Iger moved into the executive chairman role when he stepped down as CEO in 2020.

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard: $550 million over 32 years Bobby Kotick ranks third, with $550 million in reported compensation and an estimated personal net worth of $600 million. His 32-year tenure at Activision Blizzard is the longest among the 10 executives in the ranking.

Kotick's departure came in 2023, when Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard closed. He did not continue in another role at the company.

Randall Stephenson, AT&T: $340 million over 13 years Randall Stephenson ranks fourth, with $340 million in reported compensation after 13 years as CEO of AT&T. His estimated personal net worth is $140 million.

Stephenson retired from the telecommunications company in 2020, according to the study.

Reed Hastings, Netflix: $335 million over 25 years Reed Hastings rounds out the top five, with $335 million in reported compensation after 25 years as Netflix CEO. His estimated personal net worth is $5 billion, which the supplied copy attributes largely to Netflix stock held as a founder rather than salary and bonuses.