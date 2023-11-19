From Apple's Steve Jobs to OpenAI's Sam Altman: Here's the list of founders fired from their own companies
OpenAI's founder Sam Altman was fired from his position as CEO after a review found he was not consistently candid with the board of directors. The list of founders ousted from their own companies includes Steve Jobs, Jack Dorsey, Travis Kalanick, and more.
The opportunity to work for yourself is one of the most alluring features of entrepreneurship. However, the reality looks contradictory. If your business becomes profitable, then you don't work for yourself. You may lose your job at your own company because the employer now becomes your board of directors, shareholders, and investors.
Steve Jobs vs Sam Altman: The Parallels with Job Firing
In 1985, Steve Jobs was famously fired from Apple after a power struggle with the company's board of directors. After revolutionizing personal computing and establishing a legendary brand, Jobs was ejected from the company he helped grow into a billion-dollar behemoth.
Initially, speculations had stated that Jobs' confrontational management style and poor interpersonal skills were the reasons behind his dismissal.
However, William Simon, co-author of “iCon: Steve Jobs, the Greatest Second Act in the History of Business" asserted that Jobs “demanded so much from the people who worked for him". “He was great, but drove people too hard," he said as quoted by Business Today.
Later, Steve Jobs admitted that he was acting "out of control" at the time. He then started NeXT Computer after leaving Apple, and the company was later acquired by Apple itself.
In 1997, Jobs rejoined the company as CEO. During his second tenure at Apple, Jobs took the company to new heights and achieved the greatest corporate success in history. In 2011, Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple Inc. and passed the reins to his right-hand man Tim Cook, saying he could no longer fulfill the duties in a bombshell announcement that raised fears his health had deteriorated further. He fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.