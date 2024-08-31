From aspiring students to tech titans: The early resumes of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, before they changed the World

  • A recent social media post has brought to light the early resumes of tech titans Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, offering a unique window into their lives before they became household names.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
From aspiring students to tech titans: The early resumes of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, before they changed the World

The early resumes of tech titans Steve Jobs and Bill Gates have recently re-emerged on social media, offering a unique window into the beginnings of two individuals who went on to to revolutionize the technology industry. These documents, crafted when the future innovators were just 18 years old, shed light on their early interests and skills before they became household names.

Steve Jobs' 1973 resume reveals his budding fascination with electronics and technology, long before he co-founded Apple. At the time, Jobs was a student at Reed College in Oregon and highlighted his proficiency in areas such as computers, calculators, and design. Notably, when asked about phone access, Jobs wrote "None," and while he confirmed having a driver’s license, he described his transportation prospects as "possible, but not probable."

Also Read | Steve Jobs on Microsoft: ‘No taste, no original ideas, third-rate products…’

On the other hand, Bill Gates' 1971 resume reflects his early expertise in programming languages, including FORTRAN, COBOL, and BASIC, along with his familiarity with computers like the PDP-10, PDP-8, and CDC-6400. Gates, who listed his salary at the time as $3,500, also mentioned his collaboration with Paul G. Allen, his childhood friend who would later co-found Microsoft with him. The resume notes their joint project designing a "system for traffic engineers to study traffic flow."

These vintage resumes were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Jon Erlichman, a TV host at BNN Bloomberg and Bloomberg Markets, with the caption, "Steve Jobs and Bill Gates’ resumes at age 18."

Also Read | Apple’s India expansion to create 6,00,000 jobs by fiscal year-end: Report

The post quickly gained traction, sparking discussions among users who shared their thoughts and reactions. One commenter noted, "This is history. It’s fantastic!" while another found the documents "fascinating." Observing the differences between the two resumes, a user remarked, "That’s funny… Jobs’ resume is hand-written and sloppy, and Gates’ resume is all organized and type-written." Another user summed up the significance of the documents by calling them "probably the 2 most impactful resumes of this generation."

Also Read | Bill Gates flags off 1st Indian Independence Day celebration in Seattle

Steve Jobs would go on to co-found Apple in his parents’ garage in 1976, later driving its resurgence with iconic products like the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad before his death on October 5, 2011. Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, leading it to become the world’s largest software company. Gates is also widely recognized for his philanthropic endeavors.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleFrom aspiring students to tech titans: The early resumes of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, before they changed the World

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue