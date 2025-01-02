Isha Ambani-Piramal, the Director of Reliance Industries Limited, appreciated her father, Mukesh Ambani, and shared her relationship with the Jamnagar refinery on its 25th anniversary.

While speaking to the audience at the Jamnagar refinery's 25th anniversary celebrations, Isha praised Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, “I've witnessed my father's absolute dedication to making his father's dream a reality. This is my father, Shri Mukesh bhai Ambani, a man of vision, a man of resilience and a man of determination for whom there is no greater duty than Reliance, for whom nothing is greater than his own father's dreams, and for whom values are the compass, guiding every decision, every effort and every triumph.”

She further praised her father and said, “You are our inspiration not just as a businessman, but as a son, a father and a human being. Jamnagar and you have shown us that nothing is impossible when we come together with unity, passion and purpose. Jamnagar is paradise, and we are so lucky to call it our home.”

Isha Ambani also shared her connection with the refinery and remembered her grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani.

“Today, as we celebrate 25 years of Jamnagar, I feel my grandfather's presence and miss him dearly. This was his cherished dream, a vision that lived in his heart. He would have been so proud to see what Jamnagar has become today,” she said.

Isha recollected her childhood memories and remembered the transformation of Jamnagar and called it a “paradise.”

From barren land to thriving township “I still remember coming here with my mother when she started making this township standing on barren land and watching her work tirelessly to turn it into a green, lush and beautiful township,” Isha said.