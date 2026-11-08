From campus to culinary success: How a 21-year-old Gurugram college student's cafe made ₹15 lakh in 50 days

At her age, most of her friends and classmates would be focused on thier exams, higher studies, or preparing for their first job interviews. But for 21-year-old Ananya Agarwal from Gurugram, she has a cafe to run. Agarwal is the co-founder of Lume & Lime, a European-style vegetarian bistro that serves authentic Italian, Mexican and Mediterranean cuisine, including brick-oven pizzas, handmade pastas, tacos, mezze platters, specialty coffee, and desserts.
“I am still in my final year of college, so I have to juggle both. So I spent half of my time in the cafe and the other half in college,” Agarwal told Curly Tales. According to reports, Lume & Lime has made over ₹15 lakhs in business in just 50 days.
Lume & Lime opened its doors to customers on August 28, with Agrawal as the CEO and her parents, Dr. Vishal Agrawal and Preeti Agrawal, as co-founders. According to its Instagram account, Lume & Lime, which is located in Sector 113, Gurgaon, operates daily from 9 am to 11 pm.
Agarwal said that entrepreneurship means a lot to her, and added that she is still learning.
On choosing the menu, Agarwal explained that her cafe wanted to stand apart as authentic and not Indianize it by adding spices.
“In India, we add a lot of Indianised flavours to Italian, Mediterranean or Mexican cuisine. So the authenticity of the cuisine goes away because so many spices are added to it,” she said.
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